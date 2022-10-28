Caught On Camera: Man Runs Car Over 3 People After Argument In Delhi's Alipur; Arrested

A MAN was arrested after he allegedly hit three people with his car in the Alipur area of Delhi on Wednesday following an argument, reported the news agency ANI.

A case has been registered under sections of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder) and the accused has been identified as Nitin Maan. Reportedly, the injured victims have been admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the incident was also posted by ANI. The viral video at first shows a car allegedly a man who is sitting on his bike. The car driver then opens the gate and comes out of the car. While he argues with the person on the bike, two other people can be seen coming in support of the latter.

#WATCH | Delhi: A car ran over people in Alipur area on Oct 26 following an argument with a bike rider. 3 people injured & admitted to a hospital. Accused driver, Nitin Maan has been arrested, case registered under sec of IPC incl 307 (attempt to murder). Probe on.



(Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/523eyA2v8C — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

In the very next moment, the accused sits in his car and runs it over them.

According to police, Mann was arrested and three persons have been injured and admitted to a hospital. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident 'Dehati Disco' film producer Kamal Kishor has been arrested after he allegedly ran over his wife's legs in the parking lot of their residential apartment in Mumbai.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of October 19. Mishra was on Thursday detained by Amboli Police for questioning and booked under the IPC sections 279 and 338. After interrogation, the producer was arrested today, police said on Friday.

The Amboli Police, meanwhile, mentioned that Mishra's wife claimed that she suffered head injuries after the incident.

A video of the incident shows the driver of a white coloured car purportedly attempting to flee the spot after hitting a woman.

Reportedly, the incident took place after the producer's wife caught him with another woman in their car parking area.

(With inputs from ANI)