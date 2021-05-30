In the video, which has been shared multiple times on social media, two men can be seen dumping the body of one of their relatives who died due to COVID-19 into the Rapti river.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In yet another incident of negligence, a video from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district has gone viral on social media where a couple of men, one of them in a PPE suit, can be seen throwing a COVID patient's body into a river.

The video was reportedly shot on May 28 by two men who were driving by the spot in Balrampur. However, Jagran English does not independently verify the veracity of the video.

In the video, which has been shared multiple times on social media, the two men can be seen dumping the body of one of their relatives who died due to COVID-19 into the Rapti river.

Balrampur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) VV Singh has confirmed the incident, saying the relatives of the patient dumped it into the river, adding that a case has been registered.

Singh said that the patient has been identified as Premnath, a resident of Shohratgadh Siddharathanagar, who died on May 28 while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the patient was admitted to hospital on May 25, and he died three days later. As per Covid protocol, the body was handed over to his relatives. The relatives threw the body into the river. We have filed a case and strict action will be taken," Singh said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Earlier this month, hundreds of bodies, mostly COVID-19 patients, had washed up on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sparking fear among the locals. Following this, a probe was ordered by chief ministers of the two states, who also ordered the administrations to ensure that the bodies were properly disposed of.

Later, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat also took cognizance of the incident and asked the state governments in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand to ensure that bodies of COVID-19 patients are properly disposed of, asking them to send a report over the incident in 14 days.

"We have taken serious note of the issue of dumping dead bodies in River Ganga and instituted measures for the prohibition of the same. The Centre through the NMCG and district authorities will ensure all unidentified bodies are disposed as per the protocol," he had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma