Karnataka: A horrific incident was reported from Hubbali where a crazy lover attacked his ex-girlfriend with a machete for dumping him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A heinous crime was reported from Karnataka's Hubbali where a crazy lover attacked his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight for breaking up with him. The incident took place on Monday, right in the middle of the road in Deshpande Nagar when the girl was walking out of her house and going towards her office. The accused walked behind her with a machete and started attacking her.

As per reports, the 21-year-old victim was in a relationship with the accused, for two years, however, from the past 5 months she started avoiding his calls. This didn't go down well with the accused and in the rage, he attacked the girl and tried to chop her with a machete.

The victim who has received severe cuts on her back and was immediately rushed to hospital after a passer-by witnessed the whole incident.

Spurned #lover attacks woman with #machete in #Karnataka's Hubbali. Asha is admitted in the #hospital nearby. Ismail is #arrested. While all may refrain from interfering, one must appreciate this #man, who walked up to the attacker and attempted to thwart further assault. pic.twitter.com/A4m4dWnAIW — Pratiba Raman (@PratibaRaman) December 21, 2020

(Jagran English does not verify the veracity*of the video)

Currently, as per the doctors, the victim is out of danger, although, she has suffered head injuries and is still unconscious.

Speaking to media, Police commissioner Labu Ram told that they have arrested the accused and have also seized the weapon used in the crime. He further added, "An investigation is going on. The girl has been shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. The doctor told us that she is out of danger. Once she regains consciousness, we will take her statement".

Similar to this incident, a 21-year-old girl, was also brutally attacked by a man for rejecting his love proposal. The incident took place outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad where the jilted lover shot the girl down when she refused to marry him and embrace Islam.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv