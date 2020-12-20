News agency ANI shared the video of the incident in which the man can be seen ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several people were injured while many vehicles were damaged after a man allegedly rammed his pick-up truck inside the premises of Balaji Hospital at Basai Chowk in Gurugram.

Here's a look at the video:

#VIDEO I CCTV footage shows a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk in Gurugram after a tussle between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients. Case registered, no arrest made yet



The police officials have registered a case but have not arrested the man. It is being reported that the man was a relative of two patients and allegedly rammed his vehicle over a tussle with the hospital officials over the treatment of his family members.

"A man rammed his vehicle at least 7 to 8 times inside our hospital. Medical store and 10 to 15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is relative of 2 patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they are investigating the case," Balaji Hospital Director Dr Balwan Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

