New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A video has emerged showing an on-duty traffic police personnel being dragged on the bonnet of a car for several metres after he tried to stop the vehicle for violating traffic rules.

The video was shared by news agency ANI and the incident reportedly took place in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan on October 12. The car owner was held by the police later.

In the video, the car can be seen dragging the traffic police personnel on a busy road in broad daylight. The personnel then falls off the waving car, which flees the spot.

#WATCH An on-duty Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan dragged on the bonnet of a car for few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. The car driver was held later.(12.10.20) #Delhi pic.twitter.com/R055WpBm8M

An FIR has been registered against the driver of the car, Shubham, at Delhi Cantt police station, South West Delhi.

