The BJP leader said that he was returning after having food at a restaurant and had stopped near a petrol pump when the police, who were dressed up in civilian clothes, started firing at his vehicle.

Shamli | Jagran News Desk: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwani Panwar, on Wednesday attempts were made to claim his life after a Special Operation Group (SOG) team of the Uttar Pradesh Police open fired at his car in Shamli's Allum village on late Tuesday night.

Panwar, who has lodged a complaint at the Kandhla police station, alleged that the cops were "hired" by several opposition leaders in order to kill, adding that he had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last month that attempts could be made to claim his life.

Panwar while throwing light at the incident said that he was returning after having food at a restaurant and had stopped near a petrol pump when the police, who were dressed up in civilian clothes, started firing at his vehicle. He also claimed that one of his supporters -- Manish Kumar -- was injured in the incident and accused the police of beating him.

"I was returning to my village from Kandhla around 10 pm on Tuesday night when a three-member SOG team opened fire on my car. We sped our car to the village but the police followed us. They beat us up and hurled abuses at us. The police then dragged us to the Kandhla police station where the DSP too threatened to implicate me in false cases," Pawar was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukriti Madhav said that a probe has been ordered and all necessary action will be taken while adding that the officials are trying to verify whether the firing was intentional or unintentional.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has also got viral on social media where Panwar's car could be seen halting in the middle of the road after which several police officials -- dressed in civilian clothes -- could be seen approaching the vehicle. Soon the car could be seen speeding away and hitting two cops on its way.

"Looking at the video, we can see the car stops in the middle of the road. Its glasses are tinted, making it difficult to see who is sitting inside. Then the vehicle speeds off. That must have prompted the cops to open fire. But all these things are a matter of investigation," the UP Police said, as reported by The Times of India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma