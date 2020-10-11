A video of the assault is going viral on social media that shows Congress leader Tara Yadav being pushed away from the stage and then beaten up by multiple men.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A woman congress leader was attacked by her own partymen in UP's Deoria today after she reportedly questioned the party's decision to field a rape accused for the upcoming assembly bypolls. A video of the assault is going viral on social media that shows Congress leader Tara Yadav being pushed away from the stage and then beaten up by multiple men.

After being attacked by the party cadre, Yadav demanded action from party high command. Yadav told news agency ANI, “I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party’s decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I’m waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action.”

Reacting to the incident National Commission for Women chairman Rekha Sharma said , "How all these sick minded people come in politics..?? Will be taking cognizance."

According to news agency IANS, She said that when she told party Secretary Sachin Naik that he has given the ticket to the wrong man and 'this will spoil the image of the party in the society. Give it to someone with a good character', she was beaten up.

Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, who has baan associated with Congress for a long time, has been fielded from UP's Deoria Assembly seat. As the nomination for the bypolls in seven Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh began on Friday, the Congress declared the name of five candidates.

