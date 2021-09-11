Meanwhile, Gwalior police started an investigation into the incident and a case has been filed against the woman. However, the police said that no official complaint has been filed by the Indian Army.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A video footage of a woman vandalising an Army vehicle and creating ruckus in Gwalior created a massive uproar on social media after it went viral on the Internet. The woman, reportedly in an inebriated state, can be seen in the video, blocking an Army vehicle and later kicking it. While some recorded the incident on their phones, others present at the spot can be seen watching the ruckus.

Meanwhile, Gwalior police started an investigation into the incident and a case has been filed against the woman. However, the police said that no official complaint has been filed by the Indian Army. "The woman was in a drunken state and caused a ruckus. Action has been taken against her. There is no complaint from the Army's side," said police as reported by news agency ANI.

According to the police, the model, who came from Delhi allegedly created a ruckus on the road under the influence of alcohol and stopped an army vehicle and attacked it. She also pushed back an army officer who tried to stop her and disrupted traffic movement on the road.

The incident was reported to the Padav police station from where a woman cop was called who took the model to the police station. Vivek Asthana, in charge of Padav police station, as quoted by IANS, said that "a young woman had created a ruckus on the road, vandalized the army vehicle and damaged it. We have got the medical test of the girl done, and necessary action is being taken".

Locals of the area said that three girls from Delhi had come to Gwalior and one of them created a ruckus on the road. The two other girls also reached the police station to demand the release of the girl who was detained by the police. Later the police released her on bail. The three girls claimed that they had come from Delhi to Gwalior to participate in an event. They said they were staying in a hotel in the city.

The video of the girl misbehaving with Army officials created a massive uproar on the internet as netizens compared the incident to the Lucknow girl case where a woman had thrashed a cab driver without any reason. Social media users have demanded a strict action against the woman.

