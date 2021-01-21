A sequence of the heist captured on a CCTV camera installed in the jewellery store showed that the accused, identified as Mohammed Sheikh Noor, entered the place wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man who stole 25 kilograms of gold worth Rs 13 crore from a jewellery shop in Kalkaji area. A sequence of the heist captured on a CCTV camera installed in the jewellery store showed that the accused, identified as Mohammed Sheikh Noor, entered the place wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit.

Noor made his way to the shop using ropes and a gas cutter. The sequence of his heist captured on camera was shared by news agency ANI on Thursday. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A man dressed in a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit engages in theft in a jewellery shop in the Kalkaji area of Delhi



The man entered the show at 9:40 pm on Tuesday and left with 25 kilograms of gold nearly six hours later, at around 3 pm on Wednesday, NDTV reported, quoting officials. At the time of the theft, five armed guards were on duty at the showroom. The owner reported the theft at around 11 am on Wednesday and the police subsequently nabbed the accused and recovered 35 kg of gold.

The man reached the showroom by first entering a vacant flat in the vicinity and then crossing the roof of three buildings, according to a report by Hindustan Times. All give armed guards who were on duty have said they were unaware about the theft.

