Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Averting a major tragedy at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane, two brave Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a civilian saved a woman from getting crushed under a running train on Saturday.

The incident happened around 10.42 am on Saturday when the woman, who has been identified as Dhanpatti Raju Bharadwaj, slipped while getting off the running Mahanagari Express in Thane, said Thane railway police senior inspector MG Khadkikar.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera and the video was shared by news agency ANI in which two security officials -- Assitant sub inspector Sattar Sheikh and sub inspector Nitin Patil -- and a civilian rushed and pulled the woman from getting crushed.

The officials and civilian's brave saved the life of the woman. Following the incident, the woman thanked the police officials and the civilian for saving her life.

A similar incident had happened in November last year an RPF official saved a woman who lost her balance while boarding a train in Kalyan station and was in danger of falling into the platform gap.

That incident was also caught on the CCTV camera where the woman could be seen slipping through the gap of the coaches of a running train in Maharashtra's Kalyan.

However, the woman was saved by a police official, sub-inspector Vijay Solanki, who on duty at platform number 5 at the railway station when the incident happened.

"The woman, headed to Bengaluru, was boarding Udayan Express when she lost balance and was about to fall into the gap as the train started moving. Solanki quickly pulled her to safety," news agency PTI quoted an RPF official as saying.

