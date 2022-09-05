Caught On Camera: 50 Injured After Swing Crashes Down From 50 Feet In Punjab's Mohali

A terrific incident took place on Sunday in Punjab's Mohali after a swing broke mid-air during a fair and crashed down for a height of nearly 50 feet with at least 50 people on board.

The injured people which included children and women were admitted to the hospital following the incident.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered by Mohali Police against the owners and organisers of the trade fair who are absconding since the incident took place, informed SHO Rajesh, Phase 8 Police Station, Mohali.

"FIR registered by Police Dept against owners & organisers who had organised this trade fair. Sec 323, 341, 337 invoked in FIR. Raid parties are conducting raids to nab them,but they're absconding since last night ever since the incident," stated Rajesh.

Punjab | A joyride at a trade fair in Mohali collapsed last evening, injuring at least 16 people



As per an official, the organisers of the fair had permission to organise the event till September 4, however, a board notifying the extension of the deadline of the fair was put up at the spot which mentioned September 11 as the deadline.

"What we have come to know so far is that they had the permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there is a mistake committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured persons to the civil hospital," said DSP Harsimran Singh Bal as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Civil doctor Dr Subhash said that as many as five persons were admitted and "were not in serious condition".

However, the localites who were present on the spot while the incident took place, claimed that no safety measures were taken in the conduct of the fair.

"Their private bouncers came nearly 20 minutes late. There was a lady who was their head. She said that nobody is dead. Who will take responsibility for the incident? How is this business running without the availability of any medical aid? The public is being stopped by the police. Nearly 50 persons would be injured. There were no safety measures taken. No big official reached the spot," the person present on the spot alleged.

Another local who was present at the spot alleged that the management "suppressed the public".

"Two children fainted after the incident. A lady (from the management team) said that there has not been any loss of life," said another person present at the spot.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident got widely shared on the internet. Taking to Twitter Priti Gandhi, a BJP leader, questioned the Punjab government. "A spinning swing fell down abruptly in Mohali, Punjab, grievously injuring several people, including children.

"Who is responsible for this mishap Bhagwant Mann?? How did the authorities give the necessary permissions without safety measures in place," asked Priti.

A spinning swing fell down abruptly in Mohali, Punjab, greviously injuring several people, including children.



As per a report, further investigation into the matter is underway.

