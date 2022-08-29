Caught On Camera: 22-Year-Old Run Over By Water Tanker In Maharashtra's Thane

A 22-year-old man was killed on Sunday in the Thane district of Maharashtra as a water tanker ran over him after he fell under the wheels of the vehicle. The man identified as Ganesh Vitthal, lost the balance of his bike while maneuvering his way on a choppy patch and was mowed down by a tanker coming from the opposite direction.

The incident took place on Diva-Agasan Road in the Thane district near Mumbai and the accident was also caught on camera. The video of the same has now taken over the internet by storm.

The CCTV video shows the youth losing his balance due to a pit on the road and a tanker then mowing him down, probably killing him on the spot.

The injured man was rushed to the Kalwa civic hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. Police have sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and a case has also been registered by the Mumbra police against the tanker driver, a police official said as quoted by the news agency, PTI.

Meanwhile, Vitthal's death has politicized the issue of potholes with the Eknath Shinde government coming under attack over the conditions of roads. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil tweeted a video of the incident and asked, "how many more victims?" He also tagged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) while claiming that the man died due to a pothole on road.

TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant in an official release said that the accident took place on Agasan road in Diva township when the victim was going on a scooty.

He lost control of his vehicle and fell on the road. A water tanker coming from the opposite direction ran over him, he added.

Meanwhile, pothole accidents remain a concern in India. The government, in December, informed the Parliament that over 3,500 road accidents occurred in the year 2020 due to potholes.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that 4,775 and 3,564 accidents occurred in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively, due to potholes.