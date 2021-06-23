The 25-second video, which is widely shared on social media, shows the victim landing on the road with a strong impact. Following the incident, some passerby can also be seen rushing towards the girl in the footage.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident caught on CCTV camera, a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura can be seen falling on the ground who was flung from her second-floor home allegedly by three men who also allegedly molested her before committing the gruesome crime.

The 25-second video, which is widely shared on social media, shows the victim landing on the road with a strong impact. Following the incident, some passerby can also be seen rushing towards the girl in the footage. The CCTV footage also shows two men escaping from the spot.

Fortunately, the victim survived the assault, however, some media reports suggest that her spinal cord was badly injured during the fall. A photo of the girl from a local hospital in Mathura showed her lying on the bed unconsciously.

Meanwhile, the victim's father has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against three men. In the FIR, the victim's father has alleged that the accused had been stalking her for the last few months. All the accused reportedly live close to the locality as the teen's family.

In the FIR, the victim's father said that he received a phone call on Monday night during which one of the men asked to speak to his daughter. The father said that the accused started abusing him when he refused to let him talk to the victim.

The complaint further stated that after 8 pm, three men barged into their house and first molested the 17-year-old girl and then tried to kidnap her. "When the family members started shouting, the accused threw her from the second floor. The entry of the men into the residence has also been caught on CCTV.

According to the Mathura Police, as reported by NDTV, two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and further investigation into the matter is underway. "We have registered an FIR and two men have been arrested. We are investigating the case and will take the strictest possible action," Shrish Chanda, a senior police official in Mathura, said as quoted by NDTV.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan