Caught On Camera: 12 Sand-Laden Trucks Storm Through Toll Booth In UP's Agra, FIR Registered

A recent incident was reported in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh where at least 12 sand-laden tractors belonging to the sand mafia in the area were seen storming through the toll booth barricading in a video.

In the video, people belonging to the mining mafia can be witnessed moving their trucks after breaking the barriers at the Saiyan toll plaza. As the first tractor rushes off after crashing through the checkpoint, additional trucks follow in less than a minute. The employees, meanwhile, can be seen using sticks to block the trucks, but the trucks burst via the blockade and drove away.

The area comes under the Saiyan police station and the whole incident was caught on the CCTV camera. Reportedly, police are investigating further details of the case.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary mentioned that 51 trucks were sized a few days back, and because of that, the mafia has used hydraulic trolleys to break the barriers at the toll plaza.

"51 trucks were seized and cases of Damage to Public Property Act were filed. Perhaps due to that, they weren't getting an opportunity to move. So, some people used hydraulic trolleys and rushed past the toll plaza. The video of the incident also went viral," SSP said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

He also mentioned that some suspects have been arrested and the rest are also being identified, and once they are caught their properties will be seized.

“Some of them were nabbed, FIR registered this morning. Almost all of them are related to Dholpur. They're being identified and cooperation is being sought from Dholpur Police. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and their property will be seized,” Prabhakar further added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

