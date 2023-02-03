Cattle Smuggling Case: TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. (Image: ANI)

TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Asansol CBI court in connection with the cattle smuggling case on Friday.

Anubrata Mondal, said to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case on July 11. Central probe agency Enforcement Directorate has also arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In January, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi dismissed the default bail plea of Mandal in the ED case related to the West Bengal Cattle Smuggling matter.