During a protest, Masood had allegedly attacked the central government and the Madhya Pradesh, calling them "Hinduwadi" and accused them of supporting the French government.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Congress Bhopal MLA Arif Masood under Section-153 IPC for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments" during a protest organised by him at Iqbal ground.

During his protest, the Congress MLA allegedly attacked the central government and the Madhya Pradesh, calling them "Hinduwadi" and accused them of allegedly supporting the French government. He had also reportedly burnt the effigy of France's President and the country's flag.

"A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Congress MLA Masood and six others under Section 153A of IPC," said Bhopal IG Upendra Jain while adding that the FIR was registered by Dharma Sanskriti Samiti's office bearer Deepak Raghuvanshi.

Bhopal administration demolishes Masood's property

Meanwhile, the Bhopal administration has also demolished Masood's building claiming that it was illegally constructed. Officials informed that the district court had, in 2005, issued a stay on the main building, adding that the construction was done on 12,000 square feet without the permission of the municipal corporation.

"We assembled here because the administration is conducting an activity from the backdoor. We condemn this activity. This is being done to suppress the voice of Congress MLA Arif Masood," said Narendra Yadav, Bhopal Youth Congress President, as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma