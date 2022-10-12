Case Filed Against BJP Member, Son For Keeping 14 Dalit Women Labourers Captive At His Home

THE KARNATAKA police have filed a case against a coffee estate owner and BJP member Jagadish Gowda and his son Tilak for allegedly keeping 14 Dalit women labourers under house arrest in Hunasehalli village for a day after beating them over a financial issue. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act.

“Case filed against coffee estate owner Jagadeesh Gowda (a BJP member) & his son Tilak, who allegedly kept 14 female Dalit labourers under house arrest in Hunasehalli village over a financial issue. Gowda assaulted pregnant labour too, who has been rescued now,” Chikkamagaluru SP, as quoted by ANI, said.

According to Chikkamagaluru SP, the pregnant labour who has been assaulted by Gowda is rescued. A woman who purportedly sustained injuries was said to be two weeks pregnant. Reports said that Gowda had a fight with her brother-in-law over some petty issue related to children.

As per a report by the news agency PTI, the victim said that Gowda allegedly verbally abused her children and her sister scolded him over the same issue. "When my brother-in-law too questioned Gowda, he started beating the Dalit family," the woman said.

"The next day we didn't go to work. When he (Jagadish Gowda) asked us the reason, we told him that we will not work because he beat us. He then held us captive for a day till my mother freed us," she added. According to the woman's mother, her daughter had an abortion due to the assault.