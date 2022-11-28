Mob Vandalises Police Station In Kerala Amid Adani Port Protests; Case Filed Against 3,000

MORE than 3,000 people have been booked in link with the violent clashes that took place during the ongoing protest against the Adani port project in Kerala's Vizhinjam area on Sunday night, reported news agency PTI.

According to the police the cases have been filed against 3,000 'identifiable persons' for vandalising a police station and injuring police officials. Reportedly, at least 36 police officials were injured during the violence.

Earlier on Sunday, an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests was registered by the state police including metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Perera.

Speaking to the media, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police MR Ajith Kumar said that 36 police personnel injured in the Sunday evening attack by the mob which vandalised the police station were admitted to various hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram.

"...a mob gathered at the police station in the evening and demanded the release of a few persons who were arrested in another case. They vandalised the police station and attacked the officers. An SI has received a fracture on his leg. It seems like he was hit by a brick," Kumar told the media.

He also mentioned that there was no provocation on behalf of the police. He said officials were trying to maintain law and order in the region by exercising maximum restraint. It was when the protests turned violent that the police had to resort to lathi charge and teargas to disperse the mob, he added.

According to Kumar, nearly 600 police officials were already deployed in the region and around 300 more were added to them.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration on Sunday night held a meeting with the Latin Church authorities, who were leading the protests against the port project.

Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who attended the reconciliatory meeting on behalf of the protesters, told the media that the protesters who had gathered in the region would disperse without creating any trouble to the public.

"Today's talks have ended now. The people who have gathered in the nearby areas will leave without creating any trouble for the public. Talks will continue in the morning. We will have multiple meetings with the officials," he had said on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)