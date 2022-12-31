'Can't Travel In Bullet Proof Car': Rahul Gandhi Amid Row Over Security Protocol Violations In Bharat Jodo Yatra

AMID the ongoing row over Rahul Gandhi's security, who is leading the "Bharat Jodo Yatra," the Congress leader on Saturday said the BJP-led government is trying to frame a charge against him without reason by getting security forces to say he is repeatedly violating the protocols.

"Government wants me to travel in a bullet-proof-car. This is not possible for me," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the press conference.

KC Venugopal had previously written to Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of compromising the Yatra's security on multiple occasions following its entry into the National Capital on Saturday.

The Home Ministry, after the complaint, had sought a report from the Delhi Police.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also accused Rahul Gandhi of violating the security protocols.

"Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions, and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," the CRPF said in a statement.

"For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated. It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately," the CRPF said.

Speaking about the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader claimed that his party will win in the polls and also said that there is a huge undercurrent against the BJP.

"I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this for you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money," the Congress leader said.

"There is a huge undercurrent against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The fight between BJP and Congress is no more a tactical political fight," he added.

Speaking about the opposition, he said that it needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide.

"The opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I hear from the ground, it will become very difficult for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," the Congress leader said.