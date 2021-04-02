Maharashtra Coronavirus News: Addressing a virtual conference, Thackeray said that Maharashtra is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 which is more "severe and dangerous" than the first one.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed concerns over the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the state and said that he cannot rule out the possibility of imposing another lockdown.

Addressing a virtual conference, Thackeray said that Maharashtra is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 which is more "severe and dangerous" than the first one, adding that the state government will will impose strict restrictions in affected areas to control the spread of the infection.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent," news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Urging people to follow appropriate COVID norms, Thackeray said that the situation in Maharashtra has turned alarming since March this year.

He said that the state government is following the mantra of "testing, tracking and isolating" to break the chain of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, adding that the pace of vaccination will also be increased in the state.

"Till now, we have administered 65 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses including 3 lakh vaccine doses yesterday. Even after vaccination, some people are getting infected because they stop wearing masks," ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Earlier this week, Thackeray had held a high-level meet with senior state officials and had asked them to prepare for another lockdown as people are not following appropriate COVID norms.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also said that a decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after analysing the situation in the state after April 2.

Mumbai reports over 8,800 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike

While Thackeray warned of imposing another lockdown, Mumbai, India's financial capital, reported 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that also said that 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Friday, taking the city's total death toll to 11,724.

It said that Mumbai currently has 58,455 active coronavirus cases while 3.61 lakh people have recovered from the infection, taking the city's recovery rate to 83.53 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma