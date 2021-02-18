The apex court on Thursday closed suo motu proceedings initiated to probe larger conspiracy to frame former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in the alleged 2019 sexual harassment case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed off the suo motu proceedings against former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment allegations levelled against him in 2019 and observed that "there are strong reasons to believe that some kind of conspiracy might have been undertaken against ex-CJI".

The bench also comprising justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian acknowledged the report submitted by retired Justice AK Patnaik and said that the veracity of the allegations leveled by lawyer Utsav Singh Bains "could not be verified completely" due to the limited access of records and other collaborative material.

"Two years have passed and possibility of recovery of electronic evidence now is unlikely. Three-member committee headed by the CJI SA Bobde has already submitted a report. Suo motu case is closed and proceedings are disposed off. There is no requirement to keep the case going on," the court said in its order, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The top court also referred to the letter of the Director of Intelligence Bureau that some conspiracy might have ensued due to some tough decisions taken by former Chief Justice Gogoi like verdict on preparation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

There are strong reasons to believe that some kind of conspiracy might have been undertaken against the then CJI Gogoi, the bench said, while quoting the report of Justice Patnaik.

It said, in view of the mandate of the order dated April 25, 2019 Justice Patnaik's report opines that it cannot really inquire whether the decisions of the then CJI on the judicial side had triggered the conspiracy against Gogoi.

On April 25, 2019, the top court had appointed Justice Patnaik to hold an inquiry into the sensational allegations of a lawyer about "larger conspiracy" to frame Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and fixing of benches in the top court.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma