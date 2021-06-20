This comes after the Supreme Court sought the Centre's reply over two petitions seeking ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who died due to COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Home Ministry on Sunday told the Supreme Court that it cannot pay Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of those who died due to the deadly COVID-19 infection, saying the "resources of the government have limits".

In a 183-page affidavit, the Home Ministry said that the entire amount of disaster relief funds would get exhausted "if such payments are made", noting that compensations under the Disaster Management Law only applies to natural disasters like earthquakes and floods.

"Utilisation of scarce resources for giving ex-gratia, may have unfortunate consequences of affecting the pandemic response and health expenditure in other aspects and hence cause more damage than good," it said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

This comes after the Supreme Court sought the Centre's reply over two petitions seeking ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who died due to COVID-19.

The apex court had also asked the Centre to submit the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on death certificates for COVID-19 victims, saying there should be a uniform policy for issuing such documents.

Responding to the pleas, the Home Ministry said that paying an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh is beyond the fiscal of the state and union territory (UT) governments, saying they are already under "severe strain" due to reduction in tax revenues.

"It is well settled through numerous judgements of the Supreme Court that this is a matter which should be performed by the authority, to whom it has been entrusted and not one where the Court will substitute its own judgement for the decision to be taken by the Executive," the Home Ministry said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

So far, as per the information available on the Union Health Ministry website, 2.98 crore people have been infected by COVID-19 in India. Though 2.87 crore patients have recovered from the infection, 3.86 lakh people have succumbed to the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma