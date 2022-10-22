'Can't Have Both Ways Every Time': Prashant Kishor's Dig At Nitish Kumar Amid Row Over BJP Connection

A DAY after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rubbished the political strategist Prashant Kishor’s ‘Bihar CM is in touch with BJP’ remark, Kishor on Saturday, putting no end to their political tussle, challenged Nitish Kumar to ask Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, an MP from Janata Dal United, JD (U), to quit his post.

Taking to Twitter, a political strategist wrote, “Nitish Kumar Ji if you have nothing to do with BJP/NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have both ways all the time.”

You can’t have both ways all the time. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) October 22, 2022

This came a day after, Bihar chief minister refused to speak more on Kishor’s accusation of him (Nitish) being in touch with the BJP. "...He (Kishor) speaks for his own publicity and can speak whatever he wants, we don't care. He's young. There was a time when I respected him...those whom I respected had disrespected me,” Nitish said as quoted by the news agency ANI said.

Earlier, a political strategist claimed that Nitish Kumar's channels with BJP are not closed even though he broke his alliance with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to rejoin hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). "It is difficult to understand if he (Nitish Kumar) has come out of the alliance, why one of his MPs is still holding an important position in Rajya Sabha. So as far as I know, Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with BJP," Kishor said.

In August, this year, Nitish Kumar had broken off ties with BJP and took the oath again as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time after rejoining hands with RJD and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan.

Differences between the JD (U) and the BJP started rising less than two years after forming the government in November 2020. Notably, in the 2020 state polls, Kumar led the NDA alliance, but his party got much less than the BJP’s tally.