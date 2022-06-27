'Can't Find Lawyer': Moosewala Murder Accused Lawrence Bishnoi's Father Tells SC; Hearing On July 11

Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear the plea of plea of accused Lawrence Bishnoi on July 11 after Bishnoi's father seeked to the court challenging the transit remand to Punjab police. The father of the jailed gangster told that his son is not getting any legal assistance in Mansa, Punjab.

The plea was mentioned by Advocate Sangram Singh who claimed that no one from the Bar Association was appearing for Bishnoi. He also stated that Lawrence's custody to Punjab police is not according to law and is illegal.

The bench in response, expressed surprise and said, "We have already said the Bar cannot say no to any criminal case. You should approach the high court there and seek legal redressal."

Earlier on June 14, the Patiala House Court permitted the Punjab Police to arrest the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a key accused in Singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The court also allowed Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Mansa, Punjab.

The Delhi Court while allowing Punjab Police applications said "the applicant Investigation Officer/SP Dharamveer Singh and the investigating agency were directed to take all the appropriate measures for safety and security of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi during transit till the production of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the concerned Court at Mansa, Punjab."

While speaking to the agency, Punjab Police talked about the the upload on Social media where the gangster claimed the responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moosewala. "Delhi Police had questioned the said accused Lawrence Bishnoi, and they have clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the key conspirator in the planned murder of Sidhu Moosewala via press conferences," Punjab Police said.

"The arrested accused also stated that they were in direct touch with Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. It is also pertinent to mention here that all the arrested accused are closely associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, and they have been involved together in multiple FIRs. The motive for the above said crime was found to be to avenge the killing of Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, in which there was an alleged involvement of Shagundeep Singh, manager of Shubhdeep Singh, who is not absconding," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district.

