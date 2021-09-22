Directing the Centre to allow women to appear for the NDA exam, a bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said that it cannot vacate its order as "hope" has already been given to willing candidates.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Centre's request to allow women to appear for the entrance exam of the National Defence Academy (NDA) from next year, saying it cannot deny girls their rights. Directing the Centre to allow women to appear for the NDA exam, a bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said that it cannot vacate its order as "hope" has already been given to willing candidates.

"It would be difficult for us to accept the submissions of the Centre in view of the aspirations of the candidates willing to take the exam. Armed Forces has seen far emergent situations both at the border and in the country," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "We are sure such training will come handy here. We will thus not vacate the order passed by us. We will keep the plea pending here so that directions can be sought as situations arise".

Earlier this month, the Centre had told Supreme Court that the induction of women into the NDA is "under consideration". It had also said that "appropriate medical standards for women candidates are in the process of formulation".

"They need to be determined before women join the academy. A body of experts will determine these, taking into account various aspects," the Ministry of Defence had said in an affidavit to Supreme Court.

However, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction of women in NDA without delay, saying the Armed Forces "have dealt with very difficult situations".

"We appreciate your problems. I'm sure you people are capable of finding solutions. Let us see the results. The planning can go on...It is difficult for us to accept this submission from the Centre in view of the aspirations of the candidates willing to take the exam," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Armed services have dealt with very difficult situations. To deal with emergencies is a part of their training. We are sure that they will be able to come at par with this 'emergency too'. We would thus not like to vacate the order effectively passed by us," it added.

