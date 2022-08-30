'Can't Check Aadhaar Card Before Sex,' Says Delhi High Court

According to the Delhi High Court, a person in a consensual physical relationship is not required to judicially scrutinise his partner's date of birth while granting bail to a man accused of "raping" his alleged minor partner, who has "three different dates of birth," according to official documents.

The court stated that a person is not required to see the Aadhaar card or the PAN card or verify his partner's date of birth from her school records before entering into a consensual physical relationship with her and granted relief to the accused who claimed that the prosecutrix was giving her date of birth for her own convenience only to invoke the provisions of the child abuse law against him.

"A person who is in a consensual physical relationship with another person is not required to judicially investigate the other person's date of birth." Before entering into a physical relationship, he is not required to see her Aadhaar card, PAN card, or verify her date of birth from her school records.

In an August 24 order, Justice Jasmeet Singh wrote, "The mere presence of an Aadhaar card, which shows the applicant's date of birth as 01.01.1998, is sufficient for the applicant to form the opinion that he was not engaged in a physical relationship with a minor."

"The prosecutrix appears to have three different birth dates. The judge added that according to her Aadhaar card, she was born on January 1, 1998, and thus, on the date of the alleged incident, she was a major.

Noting the transfers of "huge amounts of money" in favour of the prosecutrix, the court stated that it appears to be a case of honey-trapping and that no satisfactory reason was given for the "inordinate delay" in the registration of a FIR in April for the alleged incidents that occurred in 2019 and 2021.

The court directed the police commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the prosecutrix's pending FIRs against others as well as to probe her Aadhar card details.

"In this case, I believe there is much more to it than meets the eye." According to the prosecutrix's own testimony and the FIR, she has been in a relationship with the applicant since 2019. "There was nothing preventing the applicant from approaching the police earlier if she had blackmailed the prosecutrix," the judge said.

"Primarily, I believe that this appears to be a case of such an incident (of honey-trapping). If the prosecutrix has filed a similar FIR against another person in Delhi, the commissioner of police must conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The police will also look into the Aadhaar card... and the date it was issued, as well as the supporting documents filed for the issuance of the said Aadhaar card, "he continued.

The court ordered that the accused be released on a personal bond of 20,000 with one local surety and that he report to the police station on a regular basis and appear in court whenever the case is heard.

It also ordered the accused not to leave the country and to surrender his passport, as well as not to engage in any criminal activity or communicate with anyone connected to the case.