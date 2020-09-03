The minister’s remark came after a day when Delhi recorded over 2,500 new cases of COVID-19, its highest single-day spike in nearly last two months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the speculations that Delhi is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that it can’t be called a second wave as COVID-19 never left the national capital.

After a brief lull, Delhi has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few days. Wednesday's 2,509 fresh cases pushed the city's tally to 1,79,569, while 19 more fatalities took the toll to 4,481.

However, Satyendar Jain said that people ‘should not stress about the numbers as the Delhi government is increasing the testing for COVID-19 and it wants that there should be no positive case in the city.

Speaking on whether Delhi is witnessing a second wave, Satyendar Jain, as reported by news agency PTI, said, "You cannot say it is a second wave. We could have called it a second wave if there were no positive cases for one or two months and then cases would have started coming again. The virus is still there in Delhi. You should not stress about numbers."

Citing the low fatality rate in the city as a good sign, the minister said, "Overall, it is 2.5 per cent. Yesterday, it was less than one per cent, which is a good sign. At one time, it was 3.5 per cent."

"We are increasing (the number of) tests. We are emphasising on testing and working aggressively on it. Yesterday, the number was around 30,000 and today the number of tests will be around 35,000. If a case is isolated at home or hospital, he won't be able to infect 10 people. We want that not one positive case should be there," he said.

On the resumption of Metro in Delhi from September 7, Satyendar Jain said that the government is formulating protocols for travelling in the Delhi Metro.

"A dry run is also being conducted so that it can be ensured that people wear masks, clean their hands, follow social distancing norms and a COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.

The Delhi Metro will resume services in three stages between September 7 and 12, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Trains will be available from 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM, it said.

