New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court Tuesday said the contempt matter involving fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, will be dealt with finally on January 18 next year. Observing that the apex court has waited “sufficiently long”, a Supreme Court bench, “We can't be waiting any longer now”. The bench noted that Mallya was held guilty of contempt in 2017.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted a note by the Ministry of External Affairs for the court's consideration. A bench headed by Justice U.U. Lalit, citing the note, said that Mallya's extradition proceedings have attained finality, as he has exhausted all avenues of appeal in the UK. However, certain confidential proceedings are going on and the UK has not disclosed the details of these proceedings.

The top court noted that due to these proceedings Mallya's presence could not be secured, despite its directions. The bench said the process to award a sentence to Mallya in the contempt of court matter must get over, as the top court has waited sufficiently for long.

The top court requested senior Jaideep Gupta to assist it as an amicus curiae in the matter. The apex court had earlier dismissed Mallya's plea seeking review of its 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violations of the court orders.

On January 18 this year, the Centre told the top court that the government is making all efforts to extradite Mallya from the United Kingdom but the process is being delayed due to some legal issues involved in the matter.

Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan