New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor, was detained by the Bengaluru police in a drug case. Siddhanth was detained when the police raided a rave party in the city. Besides Kapoor, five more people have been arrested. Now, Siddhanth's father Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has finally opened up on the matter.

During the conversation with HT City, the veteran actor said “I’m in Mumbai, and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest, and Siddhanth has only been detained."

Further, Shakti also said that this is a shocking piece of news, and it is hard to believe it, and it cannot be true.

When the actor was asked whether his son was in Bengaluru for work or not, the actor said, "Yes, he is a DJ (disco jockey), and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from. I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true."

The police suspected of people having drugs at the party after which they collected the sample of six people, and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive.

"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled said, adding, "Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted".

A total of 35 people were taken into custody after police raided the place. For the unversed, Bollywood actresses Sharadha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are siblings.

Siddhanth has worked as an assistant director in several films including Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, and Bhool Bhulaiya. Further, he has also worked as an actor in a few of the Bollywood films including Jazbaa, Haseena Parkar, and Chehre.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen