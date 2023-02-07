'Can't Ask SBI, LIC To Choose Where To Invest, They Are Free To Take Decisions': Sitharaman On Adani Row

Sitharaman said that the public sector banks have seen decreasing NPAs and increasing profitability in the last two to three years. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

AMID the massive uproar by the opposition over the investment of public sector banks in Adani group, which has been facing huge losses at the share market following a report by Hindenburg research, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Central banks in the country are independent to take their own decisions.

"Both LIC and SBI have given their statements publicly. Their heads came out and spoke about it in great detail. So there's nothing that I can materially add to that." FM Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted as saying by India Today while speaking at Business Today’s Budget Roundtable.

"I don't think it is right for me to go there (SBI and LIC) every two weeks and say you should choose this company or that. They are taking their decisions independently, which are conscious and board-driven," the finance minister further said.

The opposition has been creating a massive ruckus inside the Parliament over the Adani issue leading to disruptions in the proceedings of both houses. The opposition has alleged that the recent fluctuation in the shares of the Adani group is a scam and involves people's money as PSUs like SBI and LIC have invested money in the company.

When asked about the government’s response to the Adani Group controversy, Sitharaman said, "Regulators in India are doing their job and they should be on their toes to do their job." On public sector banks in India, Sitharaman said that the "finance minister need not speak about it", adding "that the newspapers report regularly on the state banks’ profitability".

Sitharaman said that the public sector banks have seen decreasing NPAs and increasing profitability in the last two to three years. "The health of the public sector banks in the last few years has changed considerably and they don't ask the government now for recapitalising funds," Sitharaman was quoted as saying by India Today.

After a US-based short-seller firm, Hindenburg Research, published a long list of accusations against the conglomerate, including fake share prices and transactions, the Group stocks have lost more than half of their market value. The most significant exposure is reportedly held by the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, at Rs 27,000 crore. SBI disclosed that this makes up 0.88 per cent of the book.