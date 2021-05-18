Arguing his assertions, Kejriwal asked the Centre to take immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore and prioritise vaccination drive for children.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid concerns of the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged a major threat and said that a new COVID variant detected in Singapore is said to be deadly for children and may bring in the third wave in the country. Kejriwal also urged the Central government to suspend all the air operations from the country and said that the new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children.

Arvind Kejriwal, citing a report that the new strain in Singapore affects children majorly, said that the new mutation could possibly invade India in the form of third wave of coronavirus. Arguing his assertions, Kejriwal asked the Centre to take immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore and prioritise vaccination drive for children.

"The new form of Coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi as a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect; 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal's assertions came after some media reports stated that Singapore will close schools from Wednesday as authorities warned new coronavirus strains like the one first detected in India were affecting more children in the city-state. Singapore authorities announced that primary and secondary schools as well as junior colleges would shift to full home-based learning from Wednesday until the end of the school term on May 28.

Singapore, on Sunday, confirmed 38 locally transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in eight months. Some of the cases involved children linked to a cluster at a tuition centre. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, citing a conversation he had with the ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak, as quoted by AFP said that the B.1.617 strain "appears to affect children more".

Meanwhile, with an aim to help the people struggling due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns, Arvind Kejriwal announced and ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to families affected due to COVID-19 and the poor families will also get 10 kg of rations free this month, while those families who had lost their breadwinner will get a pension of Rs 2,500 per month.

Kejriwal also announced that the children who had lost both parents due to COVID-19 will get Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 25 years and will also be provided with free education in schools affiliated with Delhi government.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan