Bharat Biotech's chairman said the coronavirus vaccine will prevent the infection from becoming serious, but it won't become lethal. He advised people to continue wearing masks even after vaccination.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate, a question is doing rounds that ever after the second dose of vaccination a person can contract the deadly virus? Earlier, many researchers have claimed that even after the second jab, people need to take precautionary measures, however, no concrete information was given. So, answering people's doubt, Bharat Biotech's Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella have come forward and clarified that there are chances of the contracting virus. He said that the vaccine only protects our lower lung and not the upper lung, this creates the possibility of getting infected even after the two doses.

He further added that the vaccine will prevent the infection from becoming serious, but it won't become lethal. He advised people to continue wearing masks even after vaccination.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has ramped up the manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per the PTI report, the company is aiming to produce around 30 million doses of Covaxin in May as the vaccine drive will be expanded to everyone above the age of 18 years. While their per annum aim is 700 million doses. Currently, the company is producing 20 million doses.

The statement issued by the company further read that the manufacturing scale is being carried out in a stepwise manner across Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Talking about COVID cases in the last 24 hours, India reported nearly 3 lakh new cases. This is the highest spike in all time, while over 2,000 people succumbed to the deadly virus. As per Union Health Ministry, India registered 2,95,041 new active cases taking the total to 1,56,16,130 cases. While 2,023 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll of up to 1,82,553 deaths.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv