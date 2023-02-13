'Can Send Copy To PM’: Ashok Gehlot After Being Mocked Over Rajasthan Budget Gaffe

A DAY after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for making a mistake during his budget presentation, the latter hailed his state budget as a ‘model’ for other states to follow and offered to send a copy to the Centre.

Earlier on Sunday, during an election rally in Rajasthan’s Dausa, PM Modi pointed out an error made by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot when he mistakenly read portions of the last year's budget at the Rajasthan Budget presentation on Friday.

Following Gehlot’s gaffe, the opposition protested at the Rajasthan Assembly, which lead to the adjournment of the house for 30 minutes.

PM Modi, while addressing the rally, also said that Congress lacks vision and its announcements remain just on paper.

Meanwhile, Gehlot also claimed that he rectified his mistake in just ‘34 seconds’ and that the saffron party is rattled by his government’s performance in Rajasthan which will go to polls this year.

“I can send the copy of the Budget to the prime minister and he can send it to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. They will realise that our budget is a model budget,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The budget we presented in Rajasthan can become a model budget for the country. We have taken care of all sections, and all families. I can claim that such a budget is rare,” Gehlot further added.

During an interview with PTI, the chief minister downplayed divisions within the Congress in the state, where he and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have been in conflict.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also hit out at Gehlot and said, “For 8 minutes, CM kept reading the old budget. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old budget.”

(With Agency Inputs.)