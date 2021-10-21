New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely causing hindrance to public movement. The apex court further asked the farmer unions to file a reply on the plea seeking removal of the protesting farmers from roads. The farmer unions can file the reply till December 7 when the matter will be heard next.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it was not against the right to protest even when the legal challenge is pending but ultimately some solution has to be found. "Ultimately, some solution has to be found. We are not against right to protest even as legal challenge is pending but roads can't be blocked", the Supreme Court said.

“Farmers have right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely. You may have a right to agitate in any manner but roads should not be blocked like this. People have right to go on roads but it cannot be blocked.” the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh said.

The top court asked the farmer unions, who have been arrayed as parties in the case, to respond within three weeks on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by a Noida-resident Monicca Agarwal complaining of delays in daily commute caused due to the road blockade owing to the ongoing farmers' protests. Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders to demand that the three agri laws be rolled back.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan