With Nitish Kumar Ditching BJP, Can Mahagathbandhan Form Govt In Bihar? | Numbers Explained

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) made a U-turn again and snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This came after Nitish held a high level meeting with JD(U) MLAs, MLCs, and MPs. He may rejoin hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which also includes the Congress and Left parties.

Nitish was once a member of the Mahagathbandhan but had left the alliance in 2017 following corruption charges against then deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. He immediately got the BJP's support to retain his position as the Chief Minister of the state.

However, five years after that, Nitish is set to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the Mahagathbandhan announcing his support for the JD(U). The Mahagathbandhan will also have the required numbers to form the government in Bihar if the JD(U) walks out of the NDA.

In the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly, the RJD has 79 MLAs. Earlier, it had 75 lawmakers, but the number increased to 79 after four All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs joined Yadav's party. Meanwhile, the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have 19, 12 and two seats, respectively.

On the other hand, the JD(U) and the BJP have 43 and 74 MLAs, respectively. According to the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP's vote share in the Bihar assembly elections 2022 was 19.5 per cent while that of JD(U) was 15.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, other NDA partners like the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) have four MLAs each. In all, the NDA has 125 MLAs, while the Mahagathbandhan has 112 MLAs.

If Nitish walks out of the alliance, the NDA will lose the majority in the House. If he joins the rejoins hands with the RJD, the Mahagathbandhan can stake claim to form the government as it will have 153 MLAs.