BJP Slams AAP Over Satyendar Jain's Massage Video; Sisodia Says 'Doctors Advised Him Physiotherapy' | Watch

THE BJP on Saturday upped its ante against Aam Aadmi Party over Delhi minister Satyendar Jain claiming that the jailed leader is receiving VVIP treatment inside the Tihar jail, where he has been lodged since May in connection with a money laundering case. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also shared a CCTV footage where Satyendar Jain can be purportedly seen receiving foot and head massages inside his cell.

Poonawalla, while sharing the video on his Twitter account, wrote, "So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt. This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal."

This is not the first time Satyendar Jain has been accused of receiving VVIP treatment inside the Tihar jail. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was having luxurious facilities at Tihar Jail. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had also ordered an inquiry into the matter, post which Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended.

He shared another video from Tihar jail of Jain getting a foot massage and said, "VVIP treatment in jail! Can Kejriwal defend such a mantri? Should he not be sacked ? This shows true face of AAP!" BJP's Shehzad Jai Hind said in a tweet, sharing another CCTV footage of Jain getting a foot massage.”

The video shared by BJP spokesperson is dated to September 13, 2022. Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate. ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017.

On November 17, Delhi court rejected the bail request of Satyendar jain and this was the seconmd time when his bail plea was rejected.