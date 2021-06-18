The Supreme Court issued notice to the three after the Delhi Police argued that the entire UAPA Act was "turned on its head along with the Constitution in the High Court judgment".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld Delhi's High Court order granting bail to three student-activists -- Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha -- in connection with the riots in Delhi last year.

However, the two-judge bench of the court that included Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian issued notice to the three after the Delhi Police argued that the entire UAPA Act was "turned on its head along with the Constitution in the High Court judgment".

"Since the issue is important and can have a pan-India ramification, we will issue notice and hear the parties," the Supreme Court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"Issue notice. Let the counter be filed in four weeks. list in a non-miscellaneous week starting from July 19. In the meantime, this order will not be treated as a precedent by any party before any court," it added.

However, the Delhi Police urged the Supreme Court to put a stay at the High Court granting bail to the three activits. Appearing for the Delhi Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi said that the High Court order imports ambiguity of the UAPA Act that "defines terrorism".

"With profound respect, this incident was caused when President of US was visiting and these people wanted to create a stir during that time," Mehta said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The Delhi High Court had on June 15 granted bail to JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha saying that in an anxiety to suppress dissent the State has blurred the line between right to protest and terrorist activity and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a "sad day for democracy".

The high court, in three separate judgments, set aside the trial court's orders denying bail to student activists and allowed their appeals by admitting them to regular bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each along with two sureties of the like amount.

