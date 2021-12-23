New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the state government has made adequate preparations for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. Kejriwal, in a press briefing today, briefed about the steps the Delhi government is taking to contain the spread of the Omicron variant and said that the government has decided to strengthen the home isolation module since the new variant of COVID-19 causes mild infection.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will increase daily test capacity to three lakh and strengthen the home isolation module to handle one lakh positive cases each day. The decisions were taken in a key review meet chaired by the chief minister in wake of rising Omicron cases in the city. As per Union Health Ministry's data, Delhi has so far detected 64 cases of Omicron variant, the most across the country.

"Delhi government have made all preparations considering Omicron is highly transmissible but causes very mild infection, fewer hospitalisations and deaths. We have created a capacity to conduct three lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as one lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We are strengthening our home isolation management protocol," said Delhi Chief Minister.

"Since Omicron causes mild infection, have decided to strengthen home isolation module. We appeal to persons with mild symptoms to stay at home, don't rush to the hospital. Under our home isolation module, our healthcare workers will visit patients at their residence, conduct tele-counselling and also give a kit containing oximeter etc to them," he added.

Kejriwal further said that the government is also increasing manpower to manage patients in home isolation and creating a buffer stock of medicines that can last two months. "We are increasing our manpower, stocking medicines for the coming few months. We are arranging medical oxygen and 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next 3 weeks," said Kejriwal.

He further said that according to the serosurvey, 95 per cent of people in Delhi have already been infected with COVID-19 and they have developed antibodies. The chief minister said Omicron was characterised by a fast spread and mild infection and asked people not to panic as the Delhi government was prepared to deal with it if there was a surge in the number of infections

"We think that in Delhi we will not see a surge in cases this time because according to the serosurvey, 95 per cent of people in Delhi have already been infected with COVID-19 and they have developed antibodies. 99 per cent have received their first dose of the vaccine while more than 70 per cent are administered with second doses. We think that the cases will be less but if we see a surge then we are ready to handle it," he added.

This came a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday banned all public gatherings, parties and events to celebrate Christmas and New Year in wake of the rising Omicron cases. The DDMA has also issued orders to enforce the 'No Mask, No Entry' rule at shops and workplaces. While restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity, marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

(With Agencies Inputs)

