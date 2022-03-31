New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal came out heavily on BJP on Thursday, a day after his residence was allegedly attacked by BJP youth wing members, led by BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, during their protest demanding an apology from Kejriwal over his remarks on The Kashmir Files film. Kejriwal said that he can lay down his life for the country and India can not progress through such hooliganism.

Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal said that if the country's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out a wrong message and the country cannot progress in such a scenario. "Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the country is. I can lay down my life for the nation. India will not progress through such hooliganism", Kejriwal said at an event in Delhi.

कल मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ



देश के लिए मेरी जान भी हाज़िर है। पर मैं important नहीं हूँ। देश important है।



इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी सही नहीं है। क्या ऐसे देश आगे बढ़ेगा? नहीं ना? आइए सब मिलकर देश के लिए काम करें। pic.twitter.com/wLBcb5b1Wj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2022

"If the biggest party of the country, which is in power at the Centre, resorts to such hooliganism, it will spread a bad message among people. People will think that this is the right way (to deal with anything)," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging it was a "conspiracy to kill" Kejriwal as the saffron party is unable to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in elections.

The BJP, however, has accused the AAP of scripting a drama and playing the "victim card" after the public anger against Kejriwal's remarks "mocking" displaced Kashmiri Pandits. The Delhi Police has arrested eight people in connection with alleged vandalism at Kejriwal's residence here.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a fair and time-bound investigation into the alleged attack outside the residence of Kejriwal.

The petition, which has also sought directions from the Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs for ensuring the security of the Chief Minister and his residence in future, is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday.

On Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing had allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of AAP convenor Kejriwal here during a protest against his remarks on the film after which a criminal case was registered by the Delhi Police against unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

The case was registered under various provisions of the IPC, including Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan