Calicut-Bound Air India Express Flight Catches Fire, Returns To Abu Dhabi Airport; All Passengers Safe

Air India Express flight on the Abu Dhabi Calicut route had to return to Abu Dhabi after one its engines caught fire. (Image credit: ANI digital)

AN AIR India flight traveling to Calicut from Abu Dhabi returned safely to Abu Dhabi International Airport after a flame was detected in one of its engines, Air India Express informed on Friday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation today informed that Air India Express B737-800 aircraft was "involved in an Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during climb".

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe," Air India Express said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of the engines. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe: Air India Express pic.twitter.com/ACnDbFZCZV — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023



The flight was carrying 184 passengers.

This not the first time that an Air India Express flight had to end its journey mid-way due to safety related incidents. On January 23, while traveling from Trivandrum to Muscat, an Air India flight had to land back just 45 minutes after it took off. The reason for this was a technical glitch, according to officials. The Flight Management System (FMS) had reported a technical glitch that led to the emergency landing.

An Air India Express flight traveling from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode, in August 2020 had fallen into a valley after going past the runway and even past the safety area. Eighteen people, including both pilots had died in the accident and 138 persons were injured with at least 15 of them receiving serious injuries, according to Aero Inside.

On January 30, this year, the Cochin International Airport had witnessed a full emergency for a brief duration following an Air India flight, from Sharjah, experiencing suspected hydraulic failure during landing, according to a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson.

(With agency inputs)