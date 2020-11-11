The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday banned Chhath Puja processions across West Bengal in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday banned Chhath Puja processions across West Bengal in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court allowed two persons per family to enter a water body to offers prayers during the festival.

In its directives, the court further ordered ban on entry in two of Kolkata's largest lakes - Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar. Notably, the National Green Tribunal has already banned Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarobar.

"The court has banned Chhath Puja processions. Only two persons from a family can enter any water body to perform the puja. Devotees coming in vehicles will have to maintain social distance and not all will be allowed to get down," high court advocate Sabyasachi Chatterjee was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta