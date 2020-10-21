The review of the order came after 400 top Durga Puja organisers from Kolkata approached the High court and appealed to review its Monday order, in which the court had directed that only organisers would be allowed inside pandals

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday modified its earlier order to declare the Pooja Pandals in Bengal 'a no-entry zone' except for organisers, and allowed the entry of 45 people to take part in the Durga Puja, which is Bengal's biggest festival.

The High Court, in its modified order, raised the number people allowed to enter the Puja pandal and also gave the permission to allow dhakis (traditional drummers) to enter in the premises and perform in a limited number.

The court also ordered that a list of persons entering the pandal premises shall be fixed on a daily basis and should be put outside the pandal every day at 8 am. While larger puja pandals, which covers more than 300 sq metre area, are allowed to list up 60 people, the smaller pandals can list up to 15 people. However, the court said that in the larger pandals, not more 45 people of the 60 can remain present at a time inside the pandal.

The review of the order came after 400 top Durga Puja organisers from Kolkata approached the High court and appealed to review its Monday order, in which the court had directed that only organisers would be allowed inside pandals -- 25 for bigger Puja Pandals and 15 for the smaller pandals. The Calcutta High Court also said that the names of the organisers would have to be put up on a display board daily and could not be changed.

The court, however, refused to pass any orders on the appeals by Kalyan Banerjee, who appeared for the organisers, to allow two important rituals - Anjali and Sindoor Khela.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday said that only the organisers will be allowed inside the Durga Puja pandals, noting that there will be 'no entry' for visitors and pulled up the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government "for having no clear crowd control plan" amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"All Durga Puja pandals declared no-entry zone in West Bengal. Only organizers can enter the pandals. Names of people allowed to enter the pandals to be displayed outside it," the court ordered, as reported by news agency ANI.

