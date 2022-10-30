Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Over 35 Dead After Cable Bridge Collapses In Morbi; PM Expresses Concern

Over 35 people were killed on Sunday evening after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi. The death toll may rise as rescue efforts continue, and many people are still believed to be trapped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the incident with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of Gujarat and other officials. Modi requested the quick mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

“He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and extend all possible help to those affected,” the PMO statement said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Patel tweeted, “I'm deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief & rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I'm in constant contact with the district administration in this regard.”

"I'm reaching Gandhinagar after shortening further programs with PM. MoS Home has been asked to reach the spot & guide the rescue operations. Troops including SDRF have been mobilized for rescue operations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the incident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each to the injured. CM Bhupendra Patel also announced Rs 4 lakhs to the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

(This is a breaking story. More to follow...)