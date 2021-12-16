New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, claimed media reports. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his plan to revise women's age for marriage in his Independence Day speech in 2020.

"This government is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters. To save the daughters from malnutrition, it is necessary that they're married at the right age," PM Modi had said during his Independence Day speech.

According to media reports, the Centre will likely bring amendments to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Special Marriage Act and the Hindu Marriage Act to revise the marriage age of women. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020-21 budget speech had said that the Sharda Act of 1929 was amended in 1978 to raise the marriage age of women from 15 to 18.

"As India progresses further, opportunities open up for women to pursue higher education and careers. There are imperatives of lowering MMR as well as improvement of nutrition levels. Entire issue about the age of a girl entering motherhood needs to be seen in this light," Sitharaman had said.

Reports suggest that the clearance was given after the Centre's task force, headed by Jaya Jaitly, submitted its report to NITI Aayog in December 2020. The task force was constituted in June 2020 to address issues related to the age of motherhood, reducing maternal mortality, improving nutrition levels and other related issues.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jaitly said that the recommendation made by the task force came "after extensive consultations with experts, and more importantly with young adults, especially young women as the decision affects them directly".

"We have had feedback from 16 universities and engaged over 15 NGOs to reach out to young people, particularly in rural and marginalised communities, such as in particular districts in Rajasthan where child marriage is quite prevalent," Jaitly said.

"Across the board, the feedback we received from young adults is that the age of marriage should be 22-23 years. There have been objections from certain quarters, but we felt it was more important to be guided by the target group," Jaitly added.

