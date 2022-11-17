CV Ananda Bose, Former Bureaucrat, Appointed West Bengal Governor

CV Ananda Bose was appointed as the governor of West Bengal on Thursday.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," a Press Communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Dr CV Ananda Bose appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/PsGKySLgGO — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

The announcement comes months after former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar resigned to run for India's vice presidency.

La Ganesan, the Manipur governor, has been holding the additional charge of governor of the state since July.

Bose, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has served the government of India as secretary, chief secretary, and also as university vice chancellor. He has also worked in various ministries, holding different portfolios such as education, forest and labour, among others.