Bypolls LIVE: Mainpuri, Sardarshahar, Kurhani, Four Other Assembly Seats Hold Bye-elections Today

Seven assembly seats across five states will go to bypolls on Monday. The bye-elections are being held in Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

In Mainpuri, the bypoll has been necessitated as the seat fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. His daughter-in-law and SP leader Dimple Yadav is in fray for the Mainpuri bypoll as she looks to retain the Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya, who was once known to be close to Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The Rampur Sadar bypolls and Khatauli bye-elections are being held following the disqualification of SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini. The two MLAs were disqualified in separate cases -- Khan was accused in a hate speech case and Saini was convicted in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

While SP and BJP are the front runners in these UP bypolls, Congress and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are not in the race.

In Rajasthan, Sardarshahar bypoll is being held following the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma after a prolonged illness. On Sardarshahar seat, his son Anil Kumar will go up against BJP's former MLA Ashok Kumar.

The Padampur bypoll in Odisha is being held as the seat fell vacant after the death of (Biju Janata Dal) BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha. A total of 10 candidates are in fray for the contest. In Bhanupratappur, Congress and BJP will come face to face today. The seat lies empty after Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi passed away last month. Congress has fielded the wife of the deceased MLA, Savitri Mandavi. BJP is placing it's bet on a former MLA. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

In Bihar's Kurhani, the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani has prompted the polls.