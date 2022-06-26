By-Poll Results | ‘Historic’: PM Modi After BJP’s Win In SP Bastions Rampur And Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the By-Poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic and indicate wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to the BJP victory in two Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Modi called it historic.

In a series of tweets, PM said, "I thank the people of Tripura for reposing faith in @BJP4Tripura's development agenda and blessing our candidates, including CM @DrManikSaha2 Ji with wins in the by-polls. Our Government will continue fulfilling people's aspirations. I laud our Karyakartas for their hard work."

Gratitude to all those who voted for @BJP4India in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

"The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas," he said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to voters in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab, the Prime Minister said that the BJP will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare.

"Gratitude to all those who voted for @BJP4India in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare," Prime Minister Modi added.

Meanwhile, in the By Poll results of three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies spread in different states held on June 23 were declared on Sunday. Lok Sabha By-polls were held in two seats of Uttar Pradesh -- Rampur and Azamgarh -- and one seat of Punjab. Bypolls were held for one assembly seat each in Delhi, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, and four seats in Tripura.