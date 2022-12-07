Bypoll Results 2022: Counting Of Votes For Mainpuri, Rampur, Kurhani And 4 More Assembly Seats Tomorrow

The counting for the bypolls will be held on the same day as those of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Counting of votes for the bypolls to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six other assembly constituencies across five states will be held on Thursday, December 8. The bye-elections to Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh were held on December 5. The counting for the bypolls will be held on the same day as those of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

In high-stakes Mainpuri bye-elections, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav fought to retain her late father-in-law's seat. Dimple, who is married to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, fought against Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a longtime confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

After losing the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections at the beginning of the year and losing the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in the June bye-elections, Akhilesh Yadav might find some solace in a victory for SP.

The assembly seats of Rampur Sadar and Khatauli went to bypolls after the sitting MLAs SP’s Azam Khan and BJP’s Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified.

In Odisha, the bye-election to the Padampur seat was necessitated after the death of BJD legislator Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.

Rajasthan’s Sardarshahar seat held the bypolls after the demise of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. Sharma passed away at the age of 77 on October 9 after prolonged illness. His son Anil Kumar contested against BJP’s candidate and former MLA Ashok Kumar.

In Bihar, the Assembly seat was previously held by RJD. In these bypolls, its alliance partner JD(U) fielded Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a former MLA. The Kurhani seat gains importance as Kushwaha’s win will help cement Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's position, while a loss may embolden his detractors.

The Bhanupratappur bye-election in Chhattisgarh was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of the Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi in November this year. The seat in Maoist-hit Kanker district is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Mandavi’s wife Savitri Mandavi is in fray to reclaim his seat, while BJP has nominated former MLA Brahmanand Netam.