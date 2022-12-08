Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: SP's Dimple Yadav Leading From Mainpuri LS Seat, Counting Underway

-
08:39 AM
Bypoll Result 2022: Mainpuri Registered 54 Per Cent Voting, Rampur Records Lowest
Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which fell vacant after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, registered 54.01 per cent voting.
Khatauli assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar had recorded 56.46 per cent polling on December 5 while Rampur had seen a low 33 per cent voting.
-
08:30 AM
Bypoll Results 2022: BJP In Khatauli Eyes Retention
Khatauli, the BJP is trying to retain the seat by fielding Rajkumari Saini, wife of Vikram Singh Saini. While Congress and the BSP distanced themselves from the by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, it would be a direct fight between the BJP and Samajwadi Party and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal.
-
08:10 AM
Bypoll Result 2022: Counting For Mainpuri Lok Sabha Seat And 6 Assembly Seat Begins
Counting for by-elections for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six other assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh has begun at 8 am today.
-
07:31 AM
Bypoll Election Result 2022: Why All Eyes Focus Mainpuri Seat- Late SP Leader Mulayam Yadav's Turf?
Mainpuri has been known as late SP Supremo Mulayam Yadav's turf but after his demise a seat for SP has vacant. For SP, win from this Lok Sabha seat, a win can provide consolation for Akhilesh Yadav after the defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early this year. Also, SP can win back their seat.
-
07:20 AM
Bypoll Election Results 2022: Candidates From Mainpuri Seat In the Fray
From the Mainpuri constituency which is a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, the party has pitted Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder daughter-in-law and Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, while BJP has pitted Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.
-
07:14 AM
Bypoll Election Results 2022: All Eyes On Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency
This Bypolls Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri seat is in focus where the by-election was necessitated by the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.
-
07:07 AM
Bypoll Election Results 2022: Constituencies Where Counting Will Be Held
Bypoll elections were held in Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.
-
06:58 AM
Bypoll Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting For 6 Assembly Constituencies Today
Hello and welcome to Jagran English's LIVE blog where you will find all the latest updates from the counting process of Bypolls. Today, the counting of votes for bye-elections will be done for six Assembly constituencies in five states including the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.
More In News
Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: SP's Dimple Yadav Leading From Mainpuri LS Seat, Counting Underway
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 08:54 AM IST
Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE Seats News Updates: The results for the bye-elections to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six assembly seats across five states will be tallied today. In December, bye-elections were held in the following places: Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar, and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh; Padampur in Odisha; Sardarshahar in Rajasthan; Kurhani in Bihar; and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. The bypolls counting will take place on the same day as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
In Mainpuri bye-elections, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav fought to retain her late father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav's seat. In Rampur Sadar and Khatauli, the bypolls were held after the disqualification of SP's Azam Khan and BJP's Vikram Singh Saini. The death of BJD lawmaker Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha caused a bye-election in Odisha for the Padampur seat. After Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away, bye-elections were held for the Sardarshahar seat in Rajasthan.
The Bhanupratappur bye-election in Chhattisgarh was necessitated as a result of the passing of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi in November of this year. In the Kurhani Assembly seat in Bihar, held by RJD, alliance partner JD(U) fielded former MLA Manoj Singh Kushwaha in these bypolls.