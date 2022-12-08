Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: SP's Dimple Yadav Leading From Mainpuri LS Seat, Counting Underway

Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE Seats News Updates: The results for the bye-elections to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six assembly seats across five states will be tallied today. In December, bye-elections were held in the following places: Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar, and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh; Padampur in Odisha; Sardarshahar in Rajasthan; Kurhani in Bihar; and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh. The bypolls counting will take place on the same day as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In Mainpuri bye-elections, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav fought to retain her late father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav's seat. In Rampur Sadar and Khatauli, the bypolls were held after the disqualification of SP's Azam Khan and BJP's Vikram Singh Saini. The death of BJD lawmaker Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha caused a bye-election in Odisha for the Padampur seat. After Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away, bye-elections were held for the Sardarshahar seat in Rajasthan.

The Bhanupratappur bye-election in Chhattisgarh was necessitated as a result of the passing of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi in November of this year. In the Kurhani Assembly seat in Bihar, held by RJD, alliance partner JD(U) fielded former MLA Manoj Singh Kushwaha in these bypolls.