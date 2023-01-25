EC Revises Bypoll Date: Maharashtra, West Bengal, 3 Other States To Vote On February 26

The Election Commission on Wednesday revised the date for bypolls in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Parliamentary constituency of Lakshadweep to February 26. Earlier, on January 18, the poll body had announced February 27 as the date. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The Election Commission's fresh announcement came after it was informed that the polling dates in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth seats in Maharashtra were clashing with exams scheduled for Class 12 and graduation courses.

The Pune District Election Officer informed that the voting would fall on the same date as Standard 12 HSC exam and graduate degree exams. These exams were to be held centres dedicate as polling stations.

The Election Commission, which took into account the ground situation and other relevant aspects of the matter, decided to revise the date of polling for bye-elections to the two seats.